COA reviews 2019 goals

STURGIS — St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Executive Director Tim Stoll reviewed the organization’s goals in 2019 during his report to the COA Advisory Board at Wednesday’s meeting.

The goals were focused in five areas: Community benefit, quality, people, sustainability/transparency, and growth. In terms of community benefit, Stoll said there were “multiple goals” in this area, including more utilization of the website for registering for events and meals.

“We had plans that people would be able to register for more than what they can right now on the website, but they are registering for meals using the website,” Stoll said. “We’ve seen a steady increase in that; we’d like to see that convenience grow so they don’t have to either call us or come into the center and register for things.”

Stoll said another goal in that area was to develop partnerships and garner support from the community. He referenced the crowdfunding campaign for the Rivers Enrichment Center as a way the COA achieved that goal last year, as well as partnering with other businesses and groups.

“Obviously our crowdfunding campaign had wide community support, which is great,” Stoll said. “Abbott Labs in Sturgis and the UAW in Three Rivers have been supportive in both centers. A group from Abbott did a lot of landscaping you see out and about, which is great, and the UAW seem really interested in helping with chore work and home repair. We’re pleased to see those relationships form and we expect those to move forward, too.”

In terms of quality, Stoll said they met their measures for both goals in this area “in a little bit of a roundabout way.” One of their goals was to find an additional association that would provide more training opportunities. According to Stoll’s report, the COA investigated potential memberships, but “did not find a great fit at this time.” In addition, the other goal focused on “long range targets” for each of their departments, and Stoll said those goals will become goals for 2020.

For people, the report stated the COA “made strides” in communication of the COA’s mission, and provided “more opportunities for staff to come together.” The report states it is an area “we need to continue to work on in 2020.”

With regards to sustainability and transparency, one of the things the COA focused on was growing the Senior Advisory Council, in which seniors at both enrichment centers have an opportunity to provide input on the services and programs the COA provides. Stoll said the situation with PACE and what happened with it led to “a huge increase” in participation in the council.

“Attendance has remained very high, even as [Senior Care Partners] resolved that issue for us,” Stoll said. “In Sturgis, they’ve asked we have those meetings monthly. What I told them is if we have this level of participation at these meetings, then we’ll continue to have them monthly.”

Stoll also mentioned the issue of COA Advisory Board makeup, which he said is a goal that will continue into 2020. Stoll said he wants to make sure the board is “representative of the community,” and he said the board is “weighted in one direction” geographically, and said he wants to improve the gender and ethnic diversity of the board. Currently, there are two open spots on the board, and Stoll’s report stated the COA will keep them open “to allow for recruitment of potential Board members” that would help achieve those goals.

Finally, in terms of growth, the COA’s target last year was to have 3,800 members. Stoll reported they ended the year with 3,823.

“That’s great to see,” Stoll said. “We figure there are about 12,000 people in the county who are 60 in older, and 33 percent are involved with us in some way.”

The other goal in the area listed in Stoll’s report mentioned filling in “gaps in service” to COA seniors. The report stated the PACE partnership with Senior Care Partners was one method that they had planned on for achieving that goal. Even though SCP’s PACE program will not be coming to a COA building, the report said the organization “expects to continue to support a PACE program in coming into our community.”

In other business…

* The board received an update from Stoll on the progress of the Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers. He said in the planning for the new building, there was a “gap” between the outside wall and the roof deck that wasn’t identified ahead of time by their contractor, which has now manifested in colder room temperatures in the front office area. Stoll said because it wasn’t part of the construction, they can’t go back to the contractor about the issue.

“It should’ve been caught, undoubtedly,” Stoll said. “I would hope that the people that were working on the building would identify it and say, ‘that shouldn’t be like that,’ but they didn’t. Also, the prints they worked from specifically tell them everything they’re supposed to do, and if it doesn’t tell them to take care of that, they don’t take care of it.”

Board member Allen Balog suggested it may be to the COA’s advantage to get a price on fixing it. Stoll said they are in the process of looking into it.

* After a few months without cable or internet service for residents at the Rivers Enrichment Center, Stoll said Comcast is now working on getting people hooked up with those amenities. Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.