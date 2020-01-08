COA to remain closed for activities

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging announced in a press release Monday their enrichment centers in Sturgis and Three Rivers will remain closed for activities and other programs “until further notice.”

Monday’s news is a reversal of plans approved at their July 15 advisory board meeting to re-open both centers to activities on Monday, Aug. 3. Currently, the centers remain open on a limited basis with masks required; their lobbies are open for seniors to purchase restaurant tickets, become a member, borrow from the Medical Loan Closet, or any other business at their reception desk.

“We know that isolation and loneliness can lead to negative health outcomes, so we are concerned about our seniors who used to visit our centers on a daily basis for fun and fellowship,” COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said in a statement. “However, our number one priority is the health and safety of our senior population. We are closely monitoring the number of COVID cases in our region and relying on the advice and expertise of our state and local health departments to help us make these decisions.”

The delay will also mean the COA will be unable to serve lunches at the centers, instead offering lunches to go for seniors who call ahead 48 hours in advance. The release states the COA will offer its exercise classes and crafts on Facebook Live and on its YouTube channel.

