COA receives updates on Enrichment Center, PACE program

By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging received an update on the Rivers Enrichment Center and a recap of the latest updates regarding the Senior Care Partners PACE Program during the COA’s Advisory Board meeting at the Oaks Enrichment Center in Sturgis Wednesday.
COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said in his update on the Rivers Enrichment Center things are “going good,” with the apartment complex at the senior center “100 percent” reserved. He said some people who had reserved had to cancel due to health reasons, but the reservations are back at 100 percent.

