COA reaches crowdfunding goal for Enrichment Center

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA) will complete the transformation of the new Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers, as their crowdfunding campaign through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to create new indoor and outdoor spaces at the center reached its $50,000 goal Wednesday.

Because they reached their goal before their Nov. 22 deadline, the MEDC will match the $50,000, giving the COA $100,000 total for the project.

COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said the organization is excited about reaching their goal, and how the community “came together” to support their project.

“It was a community-wide kind of effort to make this happen,” Stoll said in an interview with the Commercial-News Thursday. “We had a lot of small donations, and a few big donations that came in. Some of the area businesses really contributed, too. We’re just thrilled that people saw the value in what we will have to offer.”