COA gives update on roof replacement

STURGIS – An update on the roof replacement project at the new Rivers Enrichment Center was given to St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Advisory Board members at their meeting on Wednesday.

COA Executive Director Tim Stoll told the board a portion of the roof at the property, formerly known as the Three Rivers Inn, had already been replaced in the past several years and is still under warranty. Stoll said that meant they wouldn’t have to pay to replace the specific portion of the roof, and that would save the board a bit of money on the replacement cost.

“In contacting the roofer that had done that work, we discussed the other flat portions of the roof and the work we’d like to have done there as far as replacing all of the roof, and they have an initial number of $300,000 total,” Stoll said.

In the last board meeting on April 17, the board had a lengthy discussion about options for the roof of the new center. The board chose to do a full roof replacement, which was initially going to cost $368,000. Stoll said the savings from this discovery do come with a caveat.

“There’s an estimate in there for replacing potential saturated insulation under the roofing membrane, and they don’t know for sure how much is saturated,” Stoll said. “We know that some will have to be replaced, and there will be additional costs over that, but it won’t be upward of $70,000, but it will still be under what we originally anticipated.”

