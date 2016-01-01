Home / Home

COA discusses non-resident policy

By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA) Board of Directors discussed the organization’s non-resident policy during their meeting Wednesday at the Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers.COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said the policy was developed in 2016, and entailed a “$50 or $75” yearly membership fee for COA members that reside outside of St. Joseph County. Stoll said they didn’t collect the fee often, and “seemed like not a good barrier to have in place” for people to access COA services. The policy expired in 2017.

