STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging will be looking for new and returning board members in the near future.

During their meeting Wednesday, May 18, the COA board discussed upcoming board terms, some of which are expiring at the end of June. COA Director Pam Riley encouraged current board members that have expiring terms to re-apply for their seat via a citizen interest form.

“I have been working with Jessica [Miller] at the county level to see if the commissioners could announce at the June Board of Commissioners meeting that we’re accepting citizen interest forms,” Riley said.

She said the COA will likely accept citizen interest forms for prospective board candidates through June 24, with interviews likely scheduled to take place soon after, with county commission chair and COA board member Kathy Pangle and First District Commissioner Jared Hoffmaster likely taking part in the interviews.

“I’m giving it a two-week window just to work in with commissioners’ schedules to set up interviews,” Riley said. She anticipates mid-July to get recommendations approved by the county commission.

Currently, the board has 11 members, a full board. Half of the board members are required to be over the age of 60, according to bylaws.

Board terms are for two years, except for one one-year at-large board seat currently held by Britt Buscher. Buscher said later she has enjoyed being on the board so far, and will be re-applying for a seat on the board.

