COA board discusses building commitment with PACE program

THREE RIVERS — One of the topics discussed during Wednesday’s St. Joseph County Commission On Aging Advisory Board meeting regarded building use for a PACE program in St. Joseph County.

COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said the PACE program, which stands for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, manages care for seniors so they can live at home or at an independent setting, and not have to live in a nursing home.

“It is a nationwide program, and every county in Michigan south of Grand Rapids is covered by PACE, except for St. Joseph and Branch counties, so that was the inspiration for us to look into it, and see if we could get PACE coverage here, too,” Stoll said.

Stoll’s Executive Director’s Report handed out at the meeting said after meeting with representatives from Senior Care Partners, the company that oversees PACE, and the building’s architect, “questions arose” regarding how much of the Oaks Enrichment Center in Sturgis would need to be dedicated to the PACE program as it starts.

“I believe there is a balance that can be achieved between our senior center programming and the needs of the PACE program,” the report said. “The questions for the Board to decide is how much of the building will be dedicated to PACE, what is a long term plan to accommodate PACE and our senior center, and how committed the COA is to bring PACE to our senior citizens.”

Discussion of the topic came immediately after the board approved to use $368,000 from both a construction contingency fund and the COA’s fund balance to replace the roof of the upcoming Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers, on the site of the old Three Rivers Inn.

Stoll said the meeting with both Senior Care Partners and the architect got to the point where SCP felt they needed more of the Oaks Enrichment Center than what a COA feasibility study thought it would need.

“We did our feasibility study with the intention of the PACE program operating there and us continuing our senior center operations there, just using less space for the senior center portion of it, then PACE occupying the rest,” Stoll said. “We really need to assess our level of commitment with the PACE program, do we want to partner with them but only allow a certain percentage of the building, do we want to allow them to expand into additional areas than we originally had planned?”

Stoll said the feasibility study intended for PACE to use the reception area, two public bathrooms, the quiet room, a large assembly hall, dining room, kitchen, and part of Stoll’s office area, with the two farthest reaching areas of the building being used by the PACE program.

One of the first questions asked by board member Deborah Davis was how much PACE would be paying the COA. Stoll said he didn’t know yet.

“Is it worth it to pay $250,000, $300,000, whatever it takes to renovate our building for them to kick us out so we can only use some rooms, and our members to be like, ‘What the heck,’” Davis said. “The ones that don’t qualify for PACE, they’re gonna be out a senior center they’re used to.”

“My opinion is that’s not the message we want to send, either,” Stoll responded.

