CMHSAS-SJC Board discusses potential audit

CENTREVILLE — The Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Board of St. Joseph County Tuesday discussed hiring an outside agency to conduct an audit to access the overall effectiveness of the organization, as well as potentially requesting funding from the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners to pay for it.

Board member Monte Bordner said it wasn’t “necessarily a bad thing to have somebody from the outside take a look, a big picture look at all of the dynamics inside the organization” to highlight any potential inefficiencies.

Board member Tim Carmichael said if CMHSAS-SJC does decide to go forward with an audit he would like it to be conducted by a national firm, in order to get the most objective review possible.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Kathy Pangle said she would broach the subject at the county executive meeting on Wednesday.

At the executive committee meeting, Pangle brought it up.

Commissioner John Dobberteen said that previously when the idea of combining CMHSAS-SJC and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency had come up, both agencies were going to be audited, but CMHSAS-SJC fought the county to the point of taking it to court to stop the county from paying for an audit. The county won, but dropped the issue. He also said that CMHSAS-SJC is sitting on $1.2 million of fund balance, and if its board wanted an audit, it should pay to have one done.

Dobberteen asked if the CMHSAS-SJC board had made a formal motion to request the county to pay for the audit; because it had not, Dobberteen said the county should not respond until the CMHSAS-SJC board made a formal motion with that request.

In other business at CMHSAS-SJC…

•Financial Director Randy Kline announced Friday will be his last official day at CMHSAS-SJC, but said he would stay on part-time to help the new director during the initial transition.

