CMHSAS makes fiscal improvements

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services’ advisory board discussed improvements made toward responsible finances and its need for psychiatric employees during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 29.

Executive Director Kristine Kirsch said the finance department has been working diligently to become fiscally responsible, which includes locating and paying overdue claims that were “shoved in a drawer” from past predecessors. Some of these claims were as late as two years overdue.

“The team really cleaned up a lot, a huge mess,” Kirsch said. “I feel for the first time that our head is above water and we are just paddling. We are not dog paddling, we are not sinking, but I feel like we got it. We fixed a lot of errors. Our computer system has been fixed and updated. The claims have been put in there right.”

