CMHSAS board extends director’s contract

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services board Tuesday approved an extension of its Chief Executive Officer’s contract for one year, following a “satisfactory” evaluation.

Kristine Kirsch’s contract was to expire on Nov. 29 but after the board approved her evaluation in October, her contract was extended with no salary increase and an additional week of paid vacation.

The Commercial-News did not receive her complete evaluation before press time Tuesday, but Kirsch said she received a “satisfactory” rating and was given three goals to focus on in the upcoming year. The goals include developing a 360-degree feedback process for the entire management team, which will help management to identify ways to improve, reaching out to the community, and to “sell” the mission.

Kirsch said “selling” the mission isn’t necessarily what it sounds like. CMHSAS can’t market to those under certain insurances, but its employees can provide further education and resources.

“Even though I can’t see you, can I help you get to where you can be seen, since I know the providers throughout the area?” she said.

A personal goal for Kirsch is to acquire long-term psychologists for the organization who are willing to stay within the community. Currently St. Joseph County’s CMHSAS has multiple contracts with psychologists for various days of the week.

“I am excited for a new year. I am excited about all the things we have going on here, and the improvements we made, but if we can just stabilize the psychology and psychologist,” she said.

Kirsch will continue to receive quarterly evaluations.

More specifics on October’s evaluation will appear in an upcoming edition of the Commercial-News.

In other business, the board…

•Approved capital purchases which include two 2019 Chevrolet vans for approximately $30,000 each, upgrades to its telephone system for nearly $33,000, and to transform a conference room into an Infection Control Room by replacing the room’s carpet with luxury vinyl tile for $3,466. The 15-passenger vans will arrive in about 12-14 weeks.

