CMH shakeup aftershocks

THREE RIVERS — For 10 years, Rebecca Black volunteered as an appointed member of the governing board of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service of St. Joseph County. On Monday, she tendered her resignation, stating that she wanted no part in actions taking place that she believes would financially cripple the organization.

“I think board members are going to be responsible for people not being able to get services,” Black said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Black’s assertion refers to a series of recent events that include a complete revamping of the CMH board by St. Joseph County Commissioners, resulting in a board composition that Black believes is out of compliance with State of Michigan requirements, and could lead to a loss of Medicaid funding—the primary source of the CMH budget.

“They (commissioners) failed to reappoint people (whose membership allowed the board to be in compliance),” Black said.

At it’s regular meeting in April newly installed CMHSAS board chairperson Tim Carmichael stated that he has been advised by legal counsel that the present board is in compliance. In a letter to County Commission Chairperson Al Balog, Michigan Health and Human Services Development Director John Duvendeck advised that the department needed evidence to support Carmichael’s point of view, and a judgment of that evidence is pending a DHHS review.

At issue is whether at least two board members are consumers of CMH (or equivalent) services. Black says that two of the non-reappointed board members were, and she believes that the newly restructured board does not have two members who qualify on that basis, placing the board out of compliance—and potentially out of funding to operate its programs.

“People on the board (previously) were doing a good job and the board was in compliance,” Black said.

