CMH to interview CEO candidates May 10

CENTREVILLE — Public interviews are now ready to begin for the CEO position of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH).

Three candidates will be interviewing at a special public meeting of the CMH board, which will be held Tuesday, May 10 from 4-7 p.m. in the conference room at CMH’s offices in Centreville. The names of the candidates have not yet been released.

Whoever is selected will replace outgoing CEO Kristine Kirsch, who announced in November she would retire as CEO on May 31.

During their meeting Tuesday, CEO Hiring Committee chair and CMH board member Sandy Hall gave an update on how the search process has progressed and how the interview process will work.

In total, Hall said there were 13 applicants for the position, with four chosen for first round interviews. Hall said using input gathered from staff, community stakeholders and the board, along with a job description board members previously reviewed, they developed interview questions and interviewed those four candidates in a first round of interviews.

One candidate withdrew from the search, Hall said, leaving the board with three candidates to present to the full board.

Hall said interviews will last 30 minutes each, with five questions being asked of each candidate by committee members on the board. It is unknown if a recommendation for hiring a candidate will be made during the meeting.

