CMH hears presentation on Substance Abuse Disorder outcomes

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Community Mental Health Board heard a presentation from CMH Chief Operating Officer Jessica Singer on their Substance Use Disorder program outcomes report during the CMH’s meeting Tuesday.

The presentation began with a brief rundown of what the SUD program is and what it does for the community. The program helps people who may become addicted or are addicted to drugs or alcohol, and offers services to help get people on the right track. Those services include assessments, treatment planning, intensive outpatient services, individual therapy, group therapy, women’s specialty services, and family therapy.

Assessments, according to the report, are used to help understand the nature and extent of the issues that brought people to treatment and what CMH can do to help. The treatment planning service helps people in the program make a recovery plan using a “Person-Centered Planning Approach” which focuses on what the program participant wants to change rather than what CMH wants the person to change. Intensive Outpatient services provides participants with nine hours of treatment per week so people can begin recovery while at home, and still have intensive individual and group therapy.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.