CMH to have audit conducted

Executive director on non-disciplinary administrative leave
Elena Meadows, Managing Editor

CENTREVILLE — The board of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County, in a special meeting Thursday, April 6, voted to engage Thomas Fleury to do an on-site review of CMHSAS in an amount not to exceed $25,000. Based on Fleury’s results, the board will decide if it needs to engage a forensic auditor, and what the scope of that person’s work needs to be.
Board chair Larry Walton and board members Rebecca Black and Janell Hart were not present at the meeting.
Attorney John R. McGlinchey, whose services the board voted that night to retain, said that to protect the integrity of the audit, CMHSAS’ executive director and others should be denied access, for their protection as well as the agency’s. That way if anything is revealed as not appropriate, there are no suspicions that someone tampered with the records or worse.
The audit will take about three weeks, and during that time executive director Liz O’Dell is not to have contact with CMHSAS employees, attorneys, the building, server or records.
