CMH board reviews financial audit results

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Board of Directors received the results of their financial audit and reviewed it during their monthly meeting Tuesday.

The audit results were presented by a representative from Roslund Prestage & Company, the certified public accountants that handled the audit. The representative said CMH management was responsible for the preparation of the financial statements used by the auditor, and that the main responsibility of the auditor was to express an opinion based on the financial statements, which, according to the report, they had enough evidence to do so.

The audit showed that, as of Sept. 30, 2018, the amount of assets CMH had totaled just under $5 million, while their liabilities totaled up to approximately $3.1 million. As for operating revenues, the audit showed that they had approximately $17,384,198, while the combined total of operating and non-operating revenues equaled just over $17.4 million.

Adding it all up, CMH ran at a loss of approximately $16,000 as of September 2018, according to the audit, down from a loss of almost $250,000 the previous year. This put their overall net financial position at $1,883,010, down from $1,898,925 during the previous year.

According to the audit results, there were no deficiencies in CMH’s internal control over financial reporting, nor were there any instances of noncompliance in the audit. That means that CMH effectively passed their audit, with the auditors finding nothing wrong with the finances during the process.

The board took a motion to accept the financial audit as presented, and it passed unanimously.

In other business…

•The board held their annual election of officers. Interim Board Chair Kathy Pangle, who took over in the interim role after former Board Chair Tim Carmichael resigned, was elected unanimously as the permanent board chair. Rick Shaffer was elected as vice-chair, while John Dobberteen was re-elected as board secretary. Both Shaffer and Dobberteen were elected unanimously and without opposition.

