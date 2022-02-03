CMH board receives update from CEO search committee

CENTREVILLE — As Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County is about to search for a new CEO, the agency’s board was updated on how the process will work during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

CMH Executive Director Kristine Kirsch announced back in November her intention to retire as CEO on May 31 of this year, and a committee was formed by the board to help with the search. The committee is led by board member Sandy Hall.

During the meeting, Hall said the committee met the week prior to determine what the process of finding a new CEO would look like. She said the posting was open until this past Monday, Feb. 28, and was posted on a number of online job websites and the Michigan Board Association. Hall said nine applicants for the position had been initially screened at that point, with more to come after the posting closes. She then outlined the next steps for the committee.

“Next week, what we’ll be doing at our subcommittee meeting is really going over the interview questions and creating a scoring grid or a rubric based upon what the job description is and what the board believes are the skills and characteristics we need to be screening for,” Hall said.

She said board members had until Monday to email her with any specific skills or characteristics they think are important to include in such a rubric. Based on those, interview questions would be created to fall under those characteristics.

As far as who the applicants for the CEO job are, Hall said their names will not be revealed until finalists are selected for a full board interview.

“We want to make sure we continue to protect individuals who are applying, making sure their names aren’t getting out there, especially with this being a public meeting we don’t want anyone to hear that one of their employees applied, so we’re keeping names confidential at this point,” Hall said. “Obviously, when we get down to the process of narrowing it down to final candidates, it would be a full board interview that would occur with all of us having an opportunity to review those final candidates together, interview them as a full board, and ask any questions we may have.”

Interview questions and “interview dos and don’ts” would also be provided by the committee, Hall said.

Board members were asked by Hall to consider what skills and characteristics they want in a candidate, with references to the job description and an excerpt from the mental health code on the minimum requirements for a CEO/director position given to them to help them figure out what they want.

Hall said something that came up during the committee’s discussion was about an agency policy on employees being related to candidates.

“We’re not in a large city, we’re in an awesome, small community, so people might be related to others,” Hall said. “I asked for a copy of that policy so that we all understood what the policy is as we proceed with the selection process.”

Said policy states the authority should avoid the “hiring, transfer, or promotion of relatives of employees into situations where the possibility of favoritism or conflicts of interest might exist.” Relatives are defined as the father, son, mother, daughter, brother, sister, husband or wife of an employee or employee’s spouse. Prior to employment, authorization has to be obtained by the executive director. An exception may be authorized if the position requires a person with specialized training, there is a vital need, and “substantial bona fide efforts” were made to employ someone that’s not a relative.

A staff member also spoke up during discussion, asking if CMH staff could be involved as a part of the interview process. Hall said it hasn’t come up yet in committee discussions, but would come up at the committee’s next meeting. It was also suggested a staff survey could be conducted as well to gather what characteristics or skills they would look for in a new CEO.

The committee is looking to have a new CEO in place before Kirsch’s final day at the end of May.

In other business…

The board heard presentations from Kevin Kane and Kendall Fugate on the Juvenile Mental Health Court program.

The board tabled action on reviewing or updating bylaws until their next meeting.

