CMH board discusses callback policy in wake of Fawn River Twp. tragedy

CENTREVILLE – At the forefront of Tuesday’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Community Mental Health Board was a policy on callbacks, and how a potential failure of following the policy may have impacted a tragic incident in Fawn River Township in early May.

The tragedy was the alleged murder of Pauline Randol by her 9-year-old adopted son in Fawn River Township on May 6. Reports that came out after the incident indicated Randol had called CMH about her son on April 22, more than a week before the incident, but did not receive a call back. Seven days later, Randol then made a Facebook post about it, which CMH Executive Director Kristine Kirsch responded to saying to call her directly, and an appointment at CMH was set for May 7, the day after Randol was killed.

The conversation started when a discussion of the specific policy in question was added to the meeting agenda by Board Member Antony Heiser before an approval vote. It was furthered by a public comment to the board from a local citizen about the tragedy, saying the board is at a “crossroads,” has “tough decisions to make,” and needs to “hold people accountable in a transparent way.”

After the public comment, Board Chair Kathy Pangle said, in the wake of the tragedy, board members can’t “lose sight of why [they’re] on the board.”

“We’re here for the betterment of the community, to the consumers, and to make good sound decisions for our staff,” Pangle said. “If you’re here for any other reasons, you need to re-evaluate yourself and step down. We have to work together as a team and there has to be trust among all of us.”

The board went into a 38-minute closed session to discuss a legal opinion from their lawyers, and when the meeting returned to open session, Heiser led the discussion about the policy in question and “how it failed.”

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.