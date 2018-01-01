CMH approves 2 percent raise for CEO Kirsch

CENTREVILLE — The Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH) Board of Directors approved a 2 percent pay raise for CMH Chief Executive Officer Kristine Kirsch with no change to ancillary benefits during their regular meeting Tuesday.

The 2 percent raise to Kirsch’s current contract, which board Vice Chair Rick Shaffer said was in line with other overall staff raises, came following a closed session, where board members discussed and evaluated Kirsch’s performance over the last year, from October 2018 to October 2019.

“The board is very appreciative of what Kris has done this past year,” Shaffer said during the meeting. “Generally, it was a very positive evaluation outcome. Always room for improvement, like, but there’s good direction for this next year, and we’re excited about moving forward.”

While the specific individual ratings on Kirsch’s evaluation were not made available Tuesday, Kirsch was evaluated by each individual member of the board on a multitude of different performance expectations, according to a sample evaluation sheet provided to the Commercial-News.

For general expectations, Kirsch was evaluated on following schedules and corporate compliance guidelines, protecting client’s rights by maintaining confidentiality and reporting complaints, following safety, fire and disaster management procedures and reporting accidents and safety violations, following infection control precautions, following the code of conduct, and attending and participating in staff development functions, such as required training.

In the category of personal effectiveness, Kirsch was evaluated on communicating appropriately and effectively with others, demonstrating independent and effective decision making and supporting organizational change through a positive attitude, flexibility and willingness to work with others.

In terms of quality service, Kirsch was evaluated on providing quality service in a variety of environments and performing duties according to her job description, as well as coordinating services with internal and external contacts to work toward common goals.

For administrative and financial responsibilities, Kirsch was evaluated on acting and directing in a “fiscal responsive direction,” as well as assisting the chief financial officer with budget preparation, facilitating change through the strategic plan, utilizing data to promote change and “make sound decisions,” and assisting with all contracts for services rendered.