Club of Little Gardens of Three Rivers participate in Community Pride Day

THREE RIVERS — The Club of Little Gardens of Three Rivers has been busy this spring preparing and planting Bowman Park and the Three Rivers Cemetery entrance.

The club participated in Community Pride Day by cleaning out the winter debris from the gardens. On May 20, members sold perennials and bake goods at the Annual Tamarac Garage Sale event. If you missed out, come see us next spring. In preparation for the commemoration of Memorial Day at the cemetery, members planted the entrance with petunias. Watch for further additions to this planting area during the summer.

Wondering why there are no annuals planted around the statue in Bowman Park this season? Later this summer or early fall, the city will be refurbishing and repairing the hardscape around the statue. As a result, some of the plantings will be disturbed. The club is taking this opportunity to redesign some of the beds, so look for refreshed plantings next spring. In the meantime take pleasure in the corner planting areas.

Our next meeting is on June 21, at 11 a.m. at Spencer’s Riverfront Grill, Three Rivers. The program on bluebirds will be presented by Evelyn Warwick.