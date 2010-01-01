Club of Little Gardens marks big event

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP – How many flowers can a garden club plant in 85 years? Nobody’s been counting, but over the past eight and one half decades the Three Rivers Club of Little Gardens has graced acres of local landscapes with a bounty of beauty in its quest to bring floral fancies for everyone to enjoy.

Meeting last week at Pineview Golf Club (in, appropriately Flowerfield Township), the garden club celebrated its legacy with a luncheon that included creative table displays, historical accountings, and guest speakers who extolled the virtues that club members bring to Three Rivers area communities.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.