Home / Home

Club of Little Gardens marks big event

Anniversary celebrates 85 years
By: 
Rick Cordes, C-N contributor

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP – How many flowers can a garden club plant in 85 years?  Nobody’s been counting, but over the past eight and one half decades the Three Rivers Club of Little Gardens has graced acres of local landscapes with a bounty of beauty in its quest to bring floral fancies for everyone to enjoy.
Meeting last week at Pineview Golf Club (in, appropriately Flowerfield Township), the garden club celebrated its legacy with a luncheon that included creative table displays, historical accountings, and guest speakers who extolled the virtues that club members bring to Three Rivers area communities.
 

Please see Friday's  print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here