Club of Little Gardens keeping busy

The Club of Little Gardens of Three Rivers has been very busy this past fall and winter. The gardens at Bowman Park and the cemetery have been cleaned for another year. The Christmas trees at The Carnegie Center for the Arts were decorated. Christmas arrangements were made with help from Ridgeway Floral and Gifts. And the annual scrapbooking day took place this past month. A presentation on how to care for your indoor and outdoor plants was given at a meeting at Fisher Lake Inn. The club continues to become informed on all aspects of gardening. The goal is to beautify the world around them. Top, pictured during the scrapbooking day are Sarah Davis, Judy Nelson, Jan Stuckey, Norah Rodgers, Sue Pazynski, Georgina Shafer, Jane Brooks, Diane Kipp.

Photo provided