The Club of Little Gardens of Three Rivers held their April meeting at Spencer’s Riverfront Grill. The speaker was Chad Houghson of Hidden Savannah Gardens. His talk was very interesting on native gardening. There are many ways to go native and save our planet! The new officers for 2017-2018 were installed by Barb Bendure. The officers are (left-right): Char Leach, Treasurer, Mary Ann Sindt, Secretary, Georgina Shafer, Second Vice-President, Jo Barton, First Vice-President and Judy Nelson, President. The May schedule of dates was reviewed to cleanup and plant at Bowman Park and the circle of the TR Cemetery. The Annual Plant Sale took place on May 20 at Lola Gross’ home during the Tamarac Garage sales event. Our own Jo Barton and her husband, Del, were congratulated on being named Citizen of the Year by the Lions’ Club. A delicious lunch and good conversation rounded out the afternoon!

Photo provided