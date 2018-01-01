Classic country duo to perform at the Riviera Theater

THREE RIVERS — The Whiskey Charmers are bringing back the genuine, feel-good country style of music to the Riviera Theater for a free concert on Saturday, April 21.

Carrie Shepard and Lawrence Daversa form the iconic duo and together, they weave together the sounds of an electric and acoustic guitar, along with smooth harmonies, to form a mellow singer/songwriter style with a country, Americana rhythm. On stage they express themselves through their connective sound and relatable, sometimes quirky, lyrics.

“I heard people say that they think it is very nice how we compliment each other on stage. The way that Lawrence plays, he weaves his guitar in and out of the songs with a very unique sound. The sound of his guitar compliments my voice, and there is nothing that is interfering. It is just two different and unique sounds that come together and make something original,” Shepard said.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.