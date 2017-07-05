Classes to resume at Centreville Public Schools following gun threats

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Public Schools Superintendent Robert Kuhlman released a statement Friday to announce classes will resume on Monday, May 15, after “a threat of potential gun violence at the school,” made by two Centreville students, forced administration to close the school on Thursday and Friday.

Kuhlman issued the following statement:

“For the past two days the Centreville Public Schools administration and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s department investigated a tip that was submitted on the OK2Say tip line Wednesday, involving Centreville Public Schools.

School was closed for two days while both the administration and police could conclude that it was safe for the district to resume a normal schedule. Starting this afternoon all activities will occur as scheduled and school will resume on Monday, May 15.

“State and federal law prohibits the District from commenting on the specific nature of the reported threat, the student(s) involved, or individual disciplinary decisions. Be assured, we are committed to maintaining a safe school environment for all students.”

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement, which said two students were identified and interviewed regarding the threats, and the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of conducting additional interviews and reviewing evidence that has been collected.

The Sheriff’s Office said the students’ names would not be released, as they are juveniles and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045 or Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.