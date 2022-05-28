Clark named grand marshal for Water Festival parade

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Water Festival organizers announced Monday that local business owner and real-estate developer Jamie Clark was selected as the grand marshal of the 2022 Water Festival parade.

Organizers say Clark was chosen because of his activity in the Three Rivers community, promoting it through a variety of contributions and projects that “address his goal of the beautification of Three Rivers.”

In the past two years, Clark has helped re-develop the Metro at Maple Lane Plaza, home of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce and a couple other businesses, and recently purchased the Whitehouse building on South Main Street from the city, with plans to turn it into a downtown apartment complex.

“I’m so excited. It feels amazing,” Clark said Friday on being named grand marshal. “Being from Three Rivers and having that honor from the Chamber is pretty cool.”

Clark grew up in Three Rivers, graduating from Three Rivers High School in 1988. He and his family, which includes four children, will lead the Water Festival Street Parade. The parade will be held on Thursday, June 16, with a step-off time of 7 p.m.