Civil War Medal of Honor recipient remembered

Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman called them “the forlorn hope”— 150 Union soldiers who volunteered to lead the way against some 18,500 battle-seasoned Confederate troops ready and waiting to cut down them down from their highly fortified positions protecting Vicksburg, a strategically important port on the Mississippi River, known as the “Gibraltar of the Confederacy.”

John G.K. Ayers, from Washtenaw County, Michigan, was among those who volunteered for a storming party to build a bridge over a moat and plant scaling ladders against the enemy embankment in advance of Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s main attack, 35,000 troops strong, on the heavily defended Vicksburg on the morning of May 22, 1863.

Sherman, who commanded the XV Corps and requested the volunteers—unmarried men a requirement for the near suicidal mission—to storm Confederate positions, had this to say about the ill-fated assault: