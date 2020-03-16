City to temporarily suspend utility shut-offs

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers announced Monday that beginning March 16 through April 5, the city will temporarily suspend water disconnections for non-payment for health and safety reasons surrounding COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The city said in a statement that the effort is to “help facilitate the critical safety measure of hand washing that is essential to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.” In addition, depending on the spread and severity of the virus, the city’s shutoff suspension timeframe could be extended further.

City officials said they encourage those with past due balances to continue to make efforts to pay their account balances, as they will continue to bill future water cycles as normal. Those with questions can contact the city’s finance office at (269) 273-1075, extension 110.