City takes no action after discussing Industrial Development District

THREE RIVERS — After some discussion on Tuesday, July 18, the Three Rivers city commission decided not to take action on a request from Malinoski & Associates for an Industrial Development District.

Malinoski & Associates purchased a CAD/CAM technology that gives the business the capability to manufacture crowns on site for their patients, promoting less time in the waiting room.

Lowry said while Malinoski & Associates has been a long-term corporate and business member in the community, he has trouble understanding why the commission should consider the property an Industrial Development District.

“I have a little trouble stating that because he has a machine that can make crowns on site and not make his patients wait that, that is equivalent of, what most people consider, a traditional factory as a industry,” Lowry said.

“So as much as I love him being here and I want him to be here forever, I don’t want to open the door that somehow this is some type of industry. It doesn’t meet our current assessors definition of an industry, it doesn’t meet the state’s definition of an industry, and I don’t want to open the door to some unknown legality by us grabbing this.”

Lowry said the manufacturing of crowns is completely legal but if the commission approves the request, the commission would have to consider a tax break.

“He can do it, it is a legally permitted use, but what he is asking us for is to create an Industrial Development District for his building, where we would then have to consider a tax break for that property,” Lowry said.

Commissioner Carolyn McNary said she could not make a decision until the owner of the property discusses the topic with the commission.

“I think he has done a lot for the community, he has been putting them to work. When you put it in terms of industry and we are looking at people having jobs, there are a lot of things to consider that I haven’t thought about before now, so I think I would like to really hear from him and just have some more time to discuss this for him,” McNary said.

