City tables zoning amendment request following emotionally charged discussion

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission tabled a zoning amendment request from Twin County Probation Center (TCPC) concerning parolee housing following an emotionally charged meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The center owns a parcel of land located at 308 S. Main St., which is currently zoned as R-3. TCPC wants to use a building on that parcel to provide “base housing” services to parolees, which would require the property to be in the B-2 zoning district. The property is adjacent to the B-2 District extending from downtown, and the amendment request has been reviewed and recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission.

Executive Director Tom Miles said he believes Twin County is best equipped to provide parolee housing in St. Joseph County.

“We started this process back in May to try and get this zoning change. Our position then is the same as it is now, and that is that it doesn’t matter if we — well it does but it doesn’t — if we like it or not, these individuals are coming back to our community, and we feel that we need to do whatever we can to help these individuals make a successful transition back into the community. So that’s why we’re making this request for the zoning change,” Miles said.

“I believe Twin County is best equipped to handle and provide this service, given our experience and the way we have that property set up. As I’ve mentioned before, we’ve given completely unfettered access and permission for MDOC (Michigan Department of Corrections) officials, local law enforcement agencies, county, to go on that property anytime they want to do a welfare check. Again, it’s just another way to provide a structured environment to help these individuals to make a successful transition back into the community.”

Commissioners Daryl Griffith and Pat Dane raised concerns both at Tuesday’s meeting and in the past about allowing such housing in the city, citing capacity issues, the burden it might place on local law enforcement, and what’s in the best interest of the community.

Commissioner Janell Hart, who previously voiced concerns about the amendment as well, said that since the last hearing the commission had pertaining to the request, she spoke to residents who live near the probation center, as well as law enforcement, and “people in the court systems,” and those conversations changed how she views the issue.

“What I feel personally, I’m setting aside and listening to the community. The community is saying that changing this and allowing this would be a good thing because it is structured. I still have concerns because we have so many problems in our community with drugs, with people who are going back into the system but I’ve heard from court individuals and law enforcement that this would be a better way to have this in our community, to help people in our community with problems going back into a public life, a regular life, a safe life, going back into the workforce, becoming part of a productive community because it is structured and they will be monitored.”

Dane said she’s heard the opposite from those she’s spoken to with, and while she appreciates the volunteer work residents at the center provide in Three Rivers and St. Joseph County, she said there is “a whole county out there, not just Three Rivers.”

“I think some of these belong in the other communities, and I think we can’t just do it all. We can’t help everybody, all of the time, and I think we have enough right now. I think our police force is challenged enough,” Dane said.

Griffith said “the compassionate, human side of me says ‘what good is a city if we’re not going to take care of our own?’” and that’s “the heart of the matter for me, and that’s why I won’t support this.”

“If you look at the cross section of the population (of the probation center), these people are not primarily from Three Rivers nor even the county, and in some cases, even out of state,” Griffith said.

Griffith added that he knows the population “fluctuates quite wildly” but the numbers seem to indicate that much of the program’s population is from outside of the county, and “we can’t be the only location for all of these people.”

“If this was just residents of the 49093 zip code or even just the county, I could probably support this but with people from Chesterfield, Parma, Quincy, Jackson, Kalamazoo, those communities need to take care of their own people,” Griffith said.

Miles said he was confused by where Griffith acquired the numbers Griffith used to support his argument because the probation center and the base housing Twin County is hoping to establish would serve two different populations.

“Are you talking parolees or probationers? Well, see we’re just talking about parolees for our request — parolees that committed their crime in St. Joseph County are coming back to St. Joseph County — and some of those people are from the Three Rivers area,” Miles said.

Griffith said if the probation center could commit to serving only people from St. Joseph County, “I’m in.” Miles said there are just 17 community probation centers in the State of Michigan and operating under the model Griffith proposed would force each of those centers to close their doors.

“No probation residential center could survive by the number of referrals they get from the county they reside in. All residential programs take probationers from other counties — I can’t speak for other programs — all I know is we give them services here, then we set them up and then they go back to the counties they were referred from but those are probationers,” Miles said.

“But what were talking about for the housing here is strictly parolees that committed their crime in St. Joseph County, they’re being paroled back into St. Joseph County, and like I said, probably the majority of them are people from the Three Rivers area.”

City Manager Joe Bippus said “we’re a magnet” for “folks administrating these types of programs” to send “their clientele” to Three Rivers because “it’s convenient for everybody” due to the probation services Three Rivers already provides. Bippus said he thinks the commission should amend the zoning ordinance for Twin County. What he takes issue with is “group housing, for a lack of a better word, in the old days we used to call them halfway houses, and that’s just a newer name for it.”

Hart said she takes issue with some of the language being used while referring to probationers and parolees, as it “hits close to home.”

“What I’d like to just say is that — and I’m listening to this and I’m always guilty of some of the verbiage we use — and when I hear ‘these people,’ when I hear ‘you people,’ when I hear that, it just reminds me of a prejudice that we have just taken for granted thinking it’s there,” Hart said, choking back tears.

“Forgive me. It hits very close to home — so I don’t want to say ‘these people’ — I’m not from Three Rivers, I moved here, I chose to come here. People will choose to come here, and I want that to happen. I don’t want to be that person that puts a wall up, and say, ‘You can’t come here because you are those people.’ So forgive me if I put it that way — and I was told at one point that I did that. {…} So a business that can handle it — I don’t want this in a residential area, I want us to know who is in our neighborhood — but let’s think about the wall we’re putting up. Let’s think about that. We’re protesting the walls being put up, we’re protesting and we’re not comfortable with the divisiveness of our country, is that what we really want to do in our community? Put up a wall and say, ‘you people cannot come to our community?’”

Bippus immediately responded, “Yes. Yes, because we’re talking about people whose actions — who have had behavior — who have demonstrated a lack of character…”

Hart retorted, “But who have done their time.”

Bippus continued, “Bringing that upon everybody, society is going to deal with the consequences.”

Three Rivers Police Chief Tom Bringman said that parolees are coming to the Three Rivers area whether the commission approves the amendment or not.

“The people who are coming back on parole are coming back to Three Rivers, period. Right now they’re putting some up at Spartan (Motel), some of them up at different hotels, and there’s no guidance of any kind. So they’re coming back, period,” Bringman said.

“So from a law enforcement prospective, it would obviously be nice if they were better prepared when they got out of prison that they have their ID, to have some of the other things that would help them, but right now Michigan isn’t doing as good of a job on that. So having them in one house where they have guidance and the parole officers can work with them — there would different times when they had the place there before, they would get ahold of the parole officers, anytime night or day and tell them to go on in — and when they’re on parole they check anything and everything, and we don’t have as much control going into a hotel. So they’re coming back, period.”

In other business the commission…

•Approved FY 19 Mill and Fill Streets change order No. 1 with Michigan Paving and materials in the amount of $3,100.

•Approved a resolution authorizing an installment purchase contract with Southern Michigan Bank & Trust for an amount not to exceed $435,000 for the acquisition of a Spartan ER-S-180 Pumper Truck from Spartan Motors USA. Lowry said the city planned several years ahead of Tuesday’s meeting to purchase the truck, and built that expense into its budget.

•Approved a bid award for the biennial ATAD digester tank cleaning to Taplin Group, LLC in the amount of $10,602.66.

•Amended a show cause hearing scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, moving it to the commission’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3.

•Approved a resolution regarding the sale of a property located at 221 S. Andrews and placed it on file for 30 days.

Bippus, in a report submitted to the city commission, wrote that the city acquired the property through a drug forfeiture proceeding, and recently auctioned off the home for $40,000.

“The City used Biddergy to auction the home, and the highest bidder was Shawn Heivilin at a price of $40,000. A resolution to sell the property must be placed on file for 30 days before the City can close on the property sale,” Bippus wrote.