City tables discussion on ordinance that would allow parolee housing by SEU permit

THREE RIVERS — Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Three Rivers city commission tabled discussion on a proposed ordinance that would permit parolee group housing by special exception use permit and by revocable license to owners/operators of parolee group homes in the B-2 General Business District.

The commission also voted by consensus to delay its decision on a zoning amendment request from Twin County Probation Center (TCPC) concerning a parcel of land located at 308 S. Main St. The property was originally zoned as an R-3 but the probation center would like to use a building on that parcel for base housing services for parolees, which required the property to be in the B-2 zoning district.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.