City of Sturgis requests water conservation until further notice

STURGIS — City of Sturgis officials are asking Sturgis residents and businesses to conserve water where possible until further notice due to temporary operational issues at the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

Residents are asked to please limit the amount of water put down the drain by refraining from or limiting things like flushing toilets, running water into sinks, taking showers, or running washing machines.

Local businesses are asked to not only limit the above items, but also limit, where possible, any processes that may discharge wastewater to the sewer system.

Currently the main pumps at the wastewater treatment plant are not operating, which limits the amount of wastewater the City can process through the plant. Too much wastewater at this time could result in the system being overwhelmed. Actions to resolve the issue are underway, but it will be at least several hours before the treatment plant is fully operational.

The City will continue to provide updates through various media channels and will inform residents when water conservation can cease.