City of Sturgis opens warming station at Sturges-Young Auditorium

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The City of Sturgis opened a warming station at Sturges-Young Auditorium (201 N. Nottawa) on Tuesday Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., which ran until 8 p.m. The warming station will also be open on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For those in need of a warm place to stay overnight, Keystone Place in Centreville will have space available. Keystone Place can be reached at (269) 467-7078. After 8 p.m. calls for warming shelter assistance can be made to St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195. In case of a life-threatening emergency, please call 911.

Bethel Baptist Church in Three Rivers will serve as a warming shelter during the daytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday, while Immaculate Conception in Three Rivers will also offer a place to get out of the cold but you will need to call the St. Joseph County United Way for availability at (269) 467-9099.

With the extreme cold temperatures forecast, the City of Sturgis is advising residents to seek warm shelter over the next several days and stay inside as much as possible. If you are able to stay at home, you are encouraged to do so. If unable, please be sure to make use of the warming station at Sturges-Young Auditorium or another suitable location.

