City of Sturgis lifts water conservation request

STURGIS — City of Sturgis officials are ending a request to conserve water as the wastewater treatment plant returns to regular operation. Sturgis residents and businesses helping to conserve water and limit the flow to the plant can now resume their regular activities.

The city’s request to conserve water came earlier today after the main pumps at the treatment plant stopped operating, limiting the amount of wastewater the city could process through the plant. Actions to resolve the issue began immediately, but took several hours to bring the plant back to normal operations.

The city thanks all residents and businesses for patience and their willingness to assist and limit their water usage.