City seeks public input on medical marijuana facilities

THREE RIVERS — On behalf of the Three Rivers planning committee, liaison of the committee John Beebe brought a recommendation to the Three Rivers city commission on Tuesday, Nov. 21 concerning permitted uses and other zoning ordinances in regards to medical marijuana licensed facilities in the city.

A public hearing was conducted but no comments were made. After discussing the topic and the recommendation with Beebe, the commissioners came to a consensus that public comment is needed before any further action is taken. Public hearings are scheduled for two upcoming meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Beebe began his presentation by reminding the commissioners that the planning committee put their personal opinions aside and constructed the recommendation on a “clean slate.”

Beebe said the recommendation is not final and is available for modification by the commissioners once they make a decision. He then pointed out key decisions the commissioners need to consider, including zoning, protections or buffer areas, how many and what kinds of facilities, and future decisions that will need to be made concerning fees, enforcement, and permitting.

When discussing the positives and negatives of allowing facilities within city limits, Beebe said facilities could provide growth for the city in the form of new jobs and business opportunities, as well as providing medical marijuana cardholders a safe and reliable way of obtaining their medicine. But on the negative side, the federal and state government are not in agreement with the topic, which may cause future issues and some members of the public do not want these facilities to operate within their city.



