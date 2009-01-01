City to seek public input on 2040 master plan

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers will be updating its comprehensive master plan this year, and will be soliciting public input at an event to be held Monday.

An event where anyone in the Three Rivers community can share their ideas for the city’s future as part of the We Are TR: Imagine 2040 campaign will be held at Three Rivers City Hall on Monday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature five specific focus groups available at different times of the day, each representing one aspect of the city, with many different city officials and leaders available to listen to feedback and suggestions. From noon-12:45 p.m., there will be a focus group on downtown development and city growth; from 1-1:45 p.m., there is a focus group on housing and neighborhoods; from 2-2:45 p.m., there will be a focus group on recreation and river access; from 3-3:45 p.m., a focus group on local aesthetics and beautification will be available; and from 4-4:45 p.m., a focus group will be held on transportation and connectivity.

The input session is part of the planning stages for the master plan, which is expected to be completed by the end of June by McKenna Associates, the contractor hired by the city back in October to create the plan.

“The purpose of this event is to bring people in from the community for them to provide input on the city’s future through the master plan that’s being worked on,” said John Beebe, Three Rivers Planning commission member and co-Chair of the steering committee for the master plan. Beebe added the last major revision of the master plan was in 2009.

Tricia Meyer, executive director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority and the other co-chair of the steering committee, said there will be 40 to 50 local officials at the session from all different departments in both the city and county. She encouraged everyone in the city to come to the input session as a way to help residents have “ownership” of the community they live in.