City receives positive audit report

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers received a favorable 2020-21 audit report during its meeting Tuesday.

Nate Balderman of accounting firm Rehmann gave a presentation on the city’s yearly audit to the Three Rivers City Commission, and gave the city an “unmodified opinion,” adding the city got a certificate for the “highest level of transparency” when it came to presenting financials.

For the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the city finished the year with $6,556,782 in general fund revenues, with total general fund expenditures of $4,667,386. Their fund balance for the general fund finished at $5,878,878 for the year, an increase of nearly $1.6 million from the beginning of the fiscal year.

A major reason for the increase was a $935,071 increase in state revenue from the time of the city’s final budget to the actual audited budget at the end of the year. Originally, the final budget would have been almost a break-even budget, with a projected $82,000 decrease in the fund balance at the end of the year.

“You ended up the year, where you were basically planning on break-even, you had an increase in fund balance by $1.6 million,” Balderman said.

Balderman also noted the city’s other enterprise funds, which included the ambulance and water/wastewater funds. The city’s ambulance fund ended the year with an operating loss of nearly $519,000, but due to non-operating revenues from property taxes and federal and state revenue, finished the year overall in the black by $52,233. Meanwhile, the water/wastewater fund had $7 million in operating revenues with $4.7 million in operating expenses, with a non-operating loss of $131,000 for an overall $2.23 million increase in net position for the year.

Later in the meeting, Mayor Tom Lowry mentioned the ambulance operating at a loss was a “concern,” but noted the money they received to help offset that deficit.

“That concerns me that we would have been in the negative on the operating side, except that we had CARES Act grants we got last year,” Lowry said. “That’s just a concern; we’re keeping our ambulance department, but we have to find a way to keep it more viable.”

Although it was an unmodified report, Balderman said there was an error that had to be corrected regarding the classifying of the city’s capital assets for the new Three Rivers Public Library in the 2020 financial statements. City Finance Director Cathy Lawson said in an interview after the meeting a prior period adjustment was completed to correct the financial statements by the city.

“That was something that was found by management and corrected by management in this year,” Balderman said. “Other than that, it was very clean, everything was very smooth.”

Balderman noted the city didn’t receive as much money from the American Rescue Plan as other municipalities in the state, receiving nearly $798,000 in allocations, but noted the lesser restrictions on how municipalities can use the funds, including the ability to use up to $10 million of an allocation for government operations and “lost revenue.”

Finally, another positive Lowry noted in the meeting was the city’s debt has gone down by about 20 percent, and is now at around $4 million in total.

“We went from $5.5 million down to the low $4 million, so that’s a reduction in the long-term debt, and it’s amazing. We’ll always have some debt, but it’s great to see that come down,” Lowry said.

