City receives community input on upcoming master plan

THREE RIVERS — Members of the Three Rivers community gathered at Three Rivers City Hall Monday, giving their input to help shape the future of the city.

The We Are TR: Imagine 2040 initiative put on a focus group and public input event for the city’s upcoming master plan project. The event centered on focus groups in five different areas: Downtown development and city growth, housing and neighborhoods, recreation and river access, local aesthetics and beautification, and transportation and connectivity.

Residents were allowed to give any and all input they had in a variety of different ways, via speaking with the focus groups in a public discussion, via dots on maps, via “fix, keep and aspire” boards and sticky notes, and laptops with a public survey. The public discussion with the focus groups centered on exploring what the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in each of the different categories are, and coming up with ideas to help solve some of the issues in the community.

Paul Lippens, director of urban design and mobility for McKenna Associates, the firm hired to create the master plan, said getting this kind of feedback from the community was “vital” in helping create a baseline for the plan.

“I always think about it like, me as a planner, I feel like the Uber driver. I’m a professional, and I’m trying to come up with how to take people where they want to go, but I don’t know where they want to go,” Lippens said. “So, I’m looking to the community to have those big ideas, share those preferences for the future so that I can capture it and put it in a document that will be useful.”

He said the event as a whole went “great,” and praised the community for coming up with a number of ideas.

“What really makes a plan like this work is if there is enough dialogue and conversation to generate all those new ideas. What I find is that if you talk to 10 people or 50 people, a lot of the same ideas come out,” Lippens said. “Some of the great ideas about connecting to the park or making a looptype trail that connected all the places, addressing the city’s entrances, creating more diverse housing for different people, unifying and collaborating, these kind of things came out. That’s what we’re looking for, is kind of guidance, understanding local preferences and getting ideas to incorporate into the plan.”

Tricia Meyer, executive director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority and co-chair of the steering committee for the master plan, said the community provided great feedback during the different sessions.

“There was a lot of incredibly good energy, feedback and input. We were able to talk about strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, but do it in a productive, forward-thinking positive way,” Meyer said. “Everyone was very respectful of each other, and the forum was perfect.”

In particular, Meyer said there was a lot of discussion had in the housing and neighborhoods session and the transportation/ connectivity session. She said there were many things that stood out to her about both sessions.

“There was a lot of emphasis on youth and providing more opportunities in the city, not only the downtown but the city in general, for our youth,” Meyer said. “A lot was brought up in regards to the rivers, obviously that’s been a common theme over the years, but I think we’re at a point now where we can really be a little more focused and strategic about the development, not only on the rivers, the green space around the rivers. They had also spent a good deal of time talking about housing, which was great.”

There were three Three Rivers High School students in attendance at the transportation and connectivity session who were also able to give input from a younger perspective. Meyer said because of this kind of input, she hopes to be able to get more feedback from middle and high school students for the master plan.

Those who couldn’t make it to Monday’s session can go to www.wearetr2040.com and fill out the survey provided to provide input. With Monday’s event done, Meyer said she’s looking forward to seeing what the master plan will bring.

“Today was about planning the work, and now we need to work the plan and be sure we put it in the hands of the right people, and that’s our city officials and city leaders who will do what they can to implement it,” Meyer said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.