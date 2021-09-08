City receives $274k clean water grant from state

THREE RIVERS — With an impending mandate from the state to replace lead service lines in Three Rivers, the city received a boost from the state Monday to help begin preliminary efforts.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the City of Three Rivers, along with 14 other Michigan cities, villages and townships, were recipients of the latest round of MI Clean Water Plan grants, which her office says is designed to “help ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.”

The city received $274,775 from a Drinking Water Asset Management grant, which Whitmer said in a statement is available to “assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory.”

“Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am grateful for the ongoing partnerships between the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and local communities to ensure that every Michigander has access to clean, safe drinking water.”

Three Rivers Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth said the grant money they received would be used to fully fund a project to identify where lead service lines are in the city. She explained the project, a distribution system material inventory, would entail taking a random sample using Microsoft Excel of 330 water service lines in town and doing a process called “potholing.”

“We do an eight-inch diameter hole out near the valve, which is usually near the sidewalk or between the sidewalk and curb, and we do two holes, one on either side of the valve, to identify what the pipe material is. We’ll also have to go in the house to identify the pipe material,” Roth said. “It’s visual confirmation of what those materials are, and it will help find where the lead lines are.”

Roth said the projected cost of the project is around the amount they received in the grant funding. The project doesn’t have a timeline yet for when it will start. She said it felt great to receive the grant, and expects the city to go after more grants for the lead service line replacement once they’re made available by the state.

“It feels like we finally have a funded mandate, or at least a portion of the mandate funded,” Roth said.

Mayor Tom Lowry said the grant, while “great” for the city, was a “drop in the bucket” with all that needs to be done with the lead line replacement. He urged citizens to continue to contact their state representatives to help get funding for the overall mandate.

“It’s a start,” Lowry said. “We continue to ask citizens to contact Rep. Steve Carra and Sen. Kim LaSata that they need to make sure all municipalities get help on this.”

Other municipalities awarded grant money Monday were Plainwell, Royal Oak, Berrien Springs, Union City, Allen Park, Mackinaw City, St. Charles, Crystal Falls Township, Harper Woods, Highland Park, Iron River, Midland, Muskegon Heights, and Westphalia. The Village of Marcellus was a prior recipient of the funding, receiving $15,000 back in mid-July for an Affordability and Planning grant through the program.

