City receives $175K grant

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Area Community Foundation presented a check in the amount of $175,000 to the City of Three Rivers to fund “additional improvements to the Three Rivers Sports Complex” during the Three Rivers city commission meeting on Tuesday, July 17.

After accepting the grant, the commission voted 4-0 in favor of approving a change order in the same amount with Brussee/Brady, Inc. to fund said improvements. Commissioners Pat Dane, Carolyn McNary, and Janell Hart did not vote on the matter as all three were absent Tuesday.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.