City to receive legal opinion on potential marijuana ordinance

THREE RIVERS — A potential marijuana ordinance in Three Rivers hit a bit of a speedbump after discussions during Tuesday’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting.

The proposed ordinance was unveiled for the first time, with no action taken by the commission on adopting the first reading, as the city is expected to seek legal opinion on how best to let the public decide on whether or not the ordinance can be adopted.

According to the background of the ordinance presented to commissioners, the proposed ordinance would allow for marijuana establishments to operate in the city in either industrial or business zoning districts, including industrial parks. The changes would come as an amendment to the city code to allow for those facilities as special exception uses.

The proposed marijuana ordinance comes following a September 2020 vote by the city commission to draft language for the first available ballot in 2021. That vote came in response to a lawsuit filed against then-City Clerk Melissa Bliss by Jobs for Michigan Communities, a petitioner group that had filed a petition to the city to place a marijuana measure on the ballot in the November 2020 election. After St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman issued a decision in mid-September that the petition did not conform to state statutes, the case was eventually settled before an appeal could be heard.

The action recommendation for commissioners on the proposed ordinance Tuesday was to accept it for first reading and schedule “one or two public hearings,” but At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski and Third District Commissioner Chris Abel said they were under the impression the next step was putting the ordinance straight on the ballot.

“Looking at this, it looks as though we’re saying, ‘Hey, we as a city commission are the ones that are just going to vote whether or not we put this on here,’ which I think kind of goes against the plan I thought we had in place,” Lyczynski said.

“I didn’t believe this was something we were going to make a decision on first,” Abel said.

City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley said such a move to do so would amount to an “advisory opinion,” which he said they could not legally do, and said one way the city could handle it is to adopt the ordinance first and then see if a petition was filed by citizens for a referendum vote.

“You would first have to, the commission and the elected officials, decide whether or not this is an ordinance that they approve, and then if the decision by the citizens were, they could put the ordinance to a referendum, which would result in a vote,” O’Malley said.

Such a situation – ordinance adoption and then a citizen-driven referendum – is currently happening in Constantine with their recreational marijuana ordinance.

Mayor Tom Lowry rebutted O’Malley, saying they had “promised” local citizens back in September that the commission would place the ordinance on the ballot and that they were “honor-bound” to do so. O’Malley said that wasn’t quite the case.

“Yes, there was, when that lawsuit was pending, the commission said if we were going to present this to the people, we’d like to present the city commission’s ordinance and not the ordinance from the petitioners,” O’Malley said. “I may have misstated the fact that the commission could just submit any question to the voters of the city to get their reaction before the city commission acted upon it. That’s where you get to the issue of an advisory vote, saying, ‘We the commission don’t want to vote on it until we find out what the public thinks, because we’re committed to act by the majority vote of the city by our constituents.’ Their reaction, if they don’t like what the city commission does, they may vote them out of office.”

O’Malley offered to write a legal opinion on the issue before any action was taken by the commission. Lowry, in a back-and-forth with O’Malley, said he didn’t want to go to a referendum, he wanted it on the November ballot either way.

“We’re allowed to do that as a body, so if somebody wants to do an initiatory petition before or after, they may, but we would still schedule a vote on the November ballot,” Lowry said.

“The city commission cannot schedule what amounts to an initiative and say, ‘we’re not going to vote on it, we’re not going to tell you how to vote on it, we just want to know how you’d vote’ on an ordinance that hasn’t become an ordinance,” O’Malley replied.

“What if we made it an ordinance? Couldn’t we put it on the ballot then?” Lowry asked.

“No, that’s the issue of an advisory vote,” O’Malley said.

“Well, let’s not call it an advisory vote. Let’s call it something else,” Lowry said.

“Well, alright, let me give you an opinion on it. I don’t want the commission to go through an advisory vote and then have it determined that it’s illegal anyway,” O’Malley said. “So, you may want to simply take no action until there’s a legal opinion on how I understand you want to do it. If I understand, Mayor, you’re suggesting that we force the people to take a vote on an ordinance passed by the city.”

“But we had promised the citizens in the fall that we were going to give them an opportunity to vote on this issue,” Lowry said.

“Well, I’m suggesting a way to do that,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley also warned that if the city did an advisory vote on this issue, it could open the door to more advisory votes on other issues down the line. Lowry relented, and said he’d be willing to wait for a legal opinion on the opinion at the next meeting.

Prior to the discussion, downtown building owner Justin Mitchell asked the commissioners how the proposed ordinance would affect downtown, saying he believed “downtown would not be the best place for one of these establishments,” due to parking issues and the possibility of marijuana shop patrons not visiting any other downtown businesses.

“There’s already kind of a parking issue here and I’m just wondering if a lot of these establishments bring people who come, stay for a little bit, and leave, and don’t necessarily frequent any other businesses, is there any exception for the downtown area for that?” Mitchell asked.

Lowry responded, saying there wasn’t an exception for downtown, as two of the five main permitted uses by the state, a marijuana retailer and marijuana safety compliance facility, could be allowed in the downtown area. Mitchell said he would be “against anything, personally, that would allow for downtown to be a possibility.”

In other business…

Commissioners approved declaring a local state of emergency due to COVID-19, which would allow city commission meetings to continue to be held virtually. The city followed in the steps of other municipalities that have issued similar orders because of the expiration of a pandemic order that gave local governments the ability to hold virtual meetings.

Commissioners approved the first reading of a Fair Housing Ordinance for the city, and set a public hearing on it for their next meeting April 20. The city is required to have such an ordinance as part of grant administration policies for federal grants.

Commissioners approved resolutions supporting the submittal of applications to the Michigan Department of Transportation for potential bridge repair funding on the Pealer Street bridge.

Commissioners approved a $24,150 purchase order to Peerless Midwest for two well rehab projects.

Commissioners approved a $12,406.56 purchase for personal protective equipment for the Three Rivers Fire Department.

Commissioners approved an easement request on a property at 716 Spring St. to allow for the city to install and maintain a trail along the St. Joseph River.

