City puts home redevelopment agreement on file

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission voted Tuesday, Jan. 3 to place on file for 30 days that the city had an offer from a man who is willing to redevelop residential/tax reverted property with an agreement that includes paying the city back taxes and agreeing to rehab them to a city standard: 416 Fifth Ave., 237 Fifth Ave., 328 E. Michigan Ave. and 509 Madison St. He will also donate $4,000 toward the demolition costs of 429 Fourth Ave. for a total of $25,356.29.

Commissioners also determined that a contract they had with the previous owners of 416 Fifth Ave. was in default and the previous owners forfeited their $1,000 deposit as they did not close by the deadline. The city had been discussing the matter with them since June.

During citizen comment …

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.