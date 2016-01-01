City officials respond to county lawsuit

THREE RIVERS —Three Rivers mayor Tom Lowry and city manager Joe Bippus issued statements on Friday, Sept. 1 in response to a lawsuit filed by St. Joseph County and its board of commissioners in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 28, which alleges a breach of its January, 2016 “Recreation Facility Agreement” with the city.

The county is asking for a judgment requiring the City of Three Rivers to return $755,000 that the county provided for purchase of acreage in Lockport Township upon which a “sports complex” was to have been built.

Lowry said no county representatives reached out to the city regarding the lawsuit.

“My first response is that normally neighbors talk to each other when there’s confusion or a disagreement, and I wish they hadn’t done that. Secondly, I find it fascinating that nobody had the strength of character to tell us. We found out when we got served, so not only did our representative from this district not tell us, the county administrator did not tell us,” Lowry said.

“We had discussions with those people on other subjects in the meantime and that to me is a sign of character. I think (the lawsuit) is superfluous, I hope the judge dismisses it immediately when they realize that all (the county) did was look at every single point in our contract, dispute it, and essentially throw everything up in the air and they’re trying to see what sticks. I think that’s a sign of a weak legal strategy and it’s really too bad.”

Lowry said the city commission is still committed to making the sports complex a reality, and making the Three Rivers area “the best community” it can be.

“Our commission, which has changed over the last four years, but we still have seven people who are committed to trying to make this the best community, and part of that is making it a great place to raise a family,” he said.

