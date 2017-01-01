City offers $1,000 reward for info on Riverside Cemetery vandalism

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the damage to Riverside Cemetery.

On Dec. 20, Three Rivers Police were dispatched to a report of damage to some headstones at Riverside Cemetery. Three Rivers city employees stated that sometime between Dec. 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 20, 2017 at noon, individual(s) came through the cemetery and damaged 23 headstones. The damage was throughout the whole cemetery. It runs from about the Sixth Ave. gate entrance into the cemetery all the way toward the main entrance into the cemetery.

Three Rivers employees did not have any suspects in mind. Attempts were made to locate footprints around the area of the headstones, but none were obtained.

Contact the Three Rivers Police Department with any information by calling (269) 278-1235, email trpd@threeriversmi.org and/or contact the TRPD on Facebook at Three Rivers Police Department.