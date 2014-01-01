City moves toward selling 125 E. Broadway

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission on Tuesday, June 6 voted to place on file for 30 days a resolution to sell the property at 125 E. Broadway to Clark Logic for $275,000.

The city purchased the property in 2014 because it needed a portion of the property to upgrade the sewer department’s Constantine Street pump station and the sewer line under the St. Joseph River at that location. The city paid $200,000 cash and allowed Fibre Converters to continue renting the facility for up to three years.

Earlier this year the city took ownership of the property and began showing it to local manufacturers who expressed interest; Clark Logic made an offer.

Clark Logic plans an initial investment in the property between $195,000 and $205,000; it is also willing to make an in kind investment of up to $20,000 to help clear and clean up the river walk area.

During citizen comment time, Lynn McLeod expressed concern about nepotism with the buyer’s agent, as John Bippus is city manager Joe Bippus’ brother and he would be receiving a fee of four percent of the purchase price, or $10,800.

