City manager to receive wage increase following 5-1 vote

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission approved a 3 percent wage increase for City Manager Joe Bippus over the 2 percent cost of living increase given in July during a meeting at the Three Rivers Community Center Tuesday.

Commissioners Daryl Griffith, Janell Hart, Pat Dane, Allison Haigh and Chris Abel voted in favor of giving Bippus a wage increase, while Mayor Tom Lowry represented the lone dissenting vote. Commissioner Carolyn McNary could not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Hart said she has been “very pleased” with Bippus’ performance, and over the years he “hasn’t missed a beat.” She added that when someone remains employed somewhere for 19 years it means “it’s working,” and a pay increase is “justifiable.”

Commissioner Daryl Griffith said Bippus has had a “exemplary review” in each of his 19 years as Three Rivers’ city manager, and the “city is doing wonderful” under Bippus’ tutelage. Griffith said in addition to the raise being warranted, it was also long overdue.

“I think it was in the first five, maybe six years — there were two occasions when Joe got a raise above the cost of living — at least in the past 12, probably in the last 15 years he’s only gotten the cost of living (wage increase),” Griffith said, “and that’s on us for not recognizing that performance and coming sooner (with a raise increase above the cost of living).”

Prior to voting in favor of the wage increase, Abel suggested the commission consider giving Bippus a “renewable performance incentive” in lieu of an annual raise. He said the company he works for doesn’t give traditional raises, opting for merit-based incentives.

