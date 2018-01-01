City manager began part-time work with Schoolcraft Police in November

THREE RIVERS – In a closed session during a Three Rivers city commission meeting on Tuesday, March 19, City Manager Joe Bippus reportedly notified commissioners he was working part-time for the Schoolcraft Police Department, and sought permission to work more than 10 hours per week, a request that was approved unanimously.

However, according to documents obtained by the Three Rivers Commercial-News through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Bippus has been working on a part-time basis with the Schoolcraft Police Department since Nov. 16, 2018, and on average has exceeded 10 hours per week, both without the expressed permission of the commission prior to the meeting on March 19.

Bippus’ contract explicitly states, “The City Manager shall not spend more than ten (10) hours per week in any secondary employment without the prior approval of the city commission.”

From the day Bippus started work as a Schoolcraft patrol officer last November until Dec. 31, 2018 he worked a total of 85 hours or an average of 12.2 hours per week, according to Schoolcraft Police Chief Bryan Campbell. Between Jan. 1 and March 16, Bippus purportedly worked 338 hours or an average of just over 30 hours per week.

In an interview with the Commercial-News on Wednesday, March 20, Bippus said he works in Schoolcraft every other weekend, and on occasion works a four-hour evening shift during the week, for what averages out to approximately 16 hours per week.

Bippus did not immediately respond to a message from the Commercial-News on Monday seeking comment but Mayor Tom Lowry told the Commercial-News Bippus “waited too long” to notify the commission about his position in Schoolcraft, and it remains to be seen whether any disciplinary action will be taken.

“It’s clear the city manager waited too long to notify and seek permission from the council about the requirement in his contract that if (he works a second job) more than 10 hours per week he has to notify us. He waited too long,” Lowry said.

“We’ll have to see what the commission says (about any potential disciplinary action), I can’t speak for the commission but we’ll have to see how the commission wants to deal with it.”

The city commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting tonight, Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at Three Rivers City Hall.

