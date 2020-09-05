City makes temporary benefits modifications for staff

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission approved temporary modifications to Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS) benefits for city employees during their meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Lowry said because of the temporary closure of city buildings and reduced work hours for staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city wants to “ensure that employee’s retirement health benefits are not impacted.” The temporary period of adjustment for the benefits is retroactive to March 1, and runs through the end of the calendar year.

According to the form filled out by the city, an employee would have to work 64 hours in a month to be eligible for service credit. The definition of compensation also changed to include bonuses, paid leave or additional pay related to COVID-19.

City Finance Director Cathy Lawson said there are some employees that would be affected by the move. There are some employees in the finance department, two staff members in the police department, and one staff member in the city clerk’s office that have been temporary furloughed or have had their hours reduced by the city due to the pandemic. Department of Public Services staff have had their schedules modified to incorporate social distancing.

Lowry said a move like this has been common around the state.

“I’m guessing this is happening to every municipal government in the state,” Lowry said. “We’re all just trying to protect our employees from getting shortchanged.”

In other business…

* The commission approved a resolution to re-zone the building at 117 Spring Street, across the street from Scidmore Park, to a medium-density residential property. According to the application made by Marcus Walton of Kennedale, Texas to purchase the property, the intention is to turn the building into eight apartment units.

* The commission approved a declaration and notice of the close-out of the Memory Isle Park bridge project, which was completed late last year.

* The commission approved a resolution to put 109 N. Main St. — one part of the Carnegie Center for the Arts that used to be the Three Rivers Library — up for sale for the purpose of the Carnegie Center purchasing it from the City of Three Rivers. Currently, the property is leased by the city to the Three Rivers Woman’s Club, who subleases it to the Carnegie Center.

* The commission approved an $8,900 change order with Hurley and Stewart for additional design engineering services for the upcoming Meyer Broadway Trail project. According to the background for the change order, easement acquisition for the project is “nearly complete” and construction plans are ready to be submitted to the Michigan Department of Transportation to be placed on the bidding timeline.

