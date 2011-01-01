City makes contribution toward economic development

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission on Tuesday, May 2 approved a $10,000 contribution for economic development services.

St. Joseph County has been funding a contract with Southwest Michigan First since 2012 to perform economic development activity; the county is now asking businesses and the two city governments (Three Rivers and Sturgis) to assist in paying for the service. The county has budgeted $100,000 and will cover another $75,000 if the St. Joseph County Economic Development Corporation — now St. Joseph County Edge — can raise $75,000.

Ken Jones, chairman of St. Joseph County Edge, said that over the past five years, Southwest Michigan First’s activities in St. Joseph County have included attraction and expansion projects that resulted in 1,829 direct new jobs being announced by 67 projects that invested over $197 million in St. Joseph County. As of September 2016, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent, down from 10.7 percent in September 2011.

Grant funding totaling over $4 million has been procured, and there have been $14.6 million in brownfield assessment projects.

And even just in the first quarter, 2017 looks like it’s going to be a banner year, Jones aid. They have interesting projects in the pipeline; if all were to come to fruition there would be 425 new jobs and $300 million in investment.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.