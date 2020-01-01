City to make $400K contribution toward library renovation project

THREE RIVERS – The City of Three Rivers will contribute up to $400,000 toward the Three Rivers Public Library’s renovation project at its future location at 88 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers, following a 5-1 vote by the city commission Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Lowry as well as Commissioners Pat Dane, Daryl Griffith, Alison Haigh and Janell Hart voted in favor of the contribution, while Commissioner Chris Abel voted against the request, citing concerns over the city’s infrastructure.

“I guess the issue I have with this is — and I’ve only been on this council for a little over a month — but it just seems like everything we’re doing is what I’d call ‘fluff.’ I’m not a real eloquent speaker but it’s all recreation, it’s parks, it’s trails, it’s sports complexes, it’s libraries, it’s not getting to the real infrastructure,” Abel said.

“I would love for us to have a great library but we need to take care of the infrastructure too. […] I can’t support this because of the condition of the roads.”

Lowry said he “wholly supports” the renovation project, which “has been years in the making,” and applauded the library board’s efforts to make the move from West Michigan Avenue, it’s current location, to downtown Three Rivers, a reality. The library is expected to open its doors downtown in the spring of 2020.

In other business the commission…

•Approved a grant from the State of Michigan in the amount of $15,495, and authorized the expenditure of $3,495 from the police investigation account for a new Live Scan system for the Three Rivers Police Department.

•Accepted an updated user fee ordinance for a first reading and set a public hearing on the matter for June 4.

•Approved the purchase of two new CI2 (chlorine) analyzers for a total amount of $11,070.

•Adopted a resolution that establishes a nepotism policy for the city’s various boards and committees.